The Met Gala 2013 Fashion: First Look at the Punk-Inspired Red Carpet

Tonight is the 2013 Met Gala—officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala and unofficially known as The Oscars Red Carpet of Fashion. With this year's theme being Punk: Chaos to Couture, we're guaranteed to see some over-the-top style choices... and they're rolling down the red carpet right now. Nicole Richie (in Topshop Unique) debuted punk rock-inspired dyed hair, Taylor Swift (in J. Mendel) showed off her edgier side, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (both in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci) had a shining moment on the carpet. And that's not all. What you see above is just the start of tonight's festivities—come back to InStyle.com first thing tomorrow morning to get your punk on and see the full red carpet rundown.

UPDATE: Click to see what everyone wore to this year's Met Gala!

MORE:

• 10 Punk Items That Will Rock Your Closet

• What to Expect from the Exhibit Itself

• What Everyone Wore to the 2012 Gala