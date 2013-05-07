The Met Gala 2013 Fashion: First Look at the Punk-Inspired Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic; TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Sharon Clott Kanter
May 06, 2013 @ 8:15 pm

Tonight is the 2013 Met Gala—officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala and unofficially known as The Oscars Red Carpet of Fashion. With this year's theme being Punk: Chaos to Couture, we're guaranteed to see some over-the-top style choices... and they're rolling down the red carpet right now. Nicole Richie (in Topshop Unique) debuted punk rock-inspired dyed hair, Taylor Swift (in J. Mendel) showed off her edgier side, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (both in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci) had a shining moment on the carpet. And that's not all. What you see above is just the start of tonight's festivities—come back to InStyle.com first thing tomorrow morning to get your punk on and see the full red carpet rundown.

UPDATE: Click to see what everyone wore to this year's Met Gala!

MORE:
• 10 Punk Items That Will Rock Your Closet
What to Expect from the Exhibit Itself
What Everyone Wore to the 2012 Gala

1 of 82 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Anne Hathaway in Valentino
2 of 82 Robin Platzer/Twin Images/UPPA/ZUMAPRESS.com

Beyonce in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci

Beyonce wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown, featuring a long skirt with flame motifs, embroidered flame cut-outs worn, and matching thigh high boots and high gloves. She accessorized with a python leather corset and python belt with gold eyelets.
3 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Madonna in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci

Madonna in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci and Casadei heels.
4 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker in Giles

Sarah Jessica Parker in a Giles gown and Philip Treacy headpiece.
5 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Gwen Stefani in Maison Martin Margiela

Gwen Stefani in Maison Martin Margiela and Fred Leighton jewelry.
6 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Blake Lively in Gucci Premiere

Blake Lively in Gucci Premiere and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including 50 carat chain tassel champagne diamond earrings.
7 of 82 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci.
8 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift in J.Mendel

Taylor Swift in a J.Mendel gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
9 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Cameron Diaz in Stella McCartney

Cameron Diaz in Stella McCartney.
10 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow in Valentino

Gwyneth Paltrow in Valentino.
11 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Elizabeth Banks in Atelier Versace

Elizabeth Banks in Atelier Versace and Kara Ross Fine Jewelry.
12 of 82 David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA

Jessica Alba in Tory Burch

Jessica Alba in a Tory Burch dress, Jack Vartanian jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes and clutch.
13 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katie Holmes in Calvin Klein

Katie Holmes in Calvin Klein.
14 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen in Vintage Dior

Ashley Olsen in vintage Dior.
15 of 82 Larry Busacca/Getty

Mary-Kate Olsen in Vintage Chanel

Mary-Kate Olsen in vintage Chanel.
16 of 82 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

January Jones in Chanel

January Jones in a Chanel dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
17 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Minka Kelly in Carolina Herrera

Minka Kelly in Carolina Herrera.
18 of 82 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez in Michael Kors

Jennifer Lopez in Michael Kors, earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs, and a Rona Pfeiffer ring.
19 of 82 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Rodarte

Elle Fanning in Rodarte.
20 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in Rodarte

Dakota Fanning in Rodarte.
21 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miley Cyrus in Marc Jacobs

Miley Cyrus in a Marc Jacobs dress, Prada shoes, and Eddie Borgo jewelry.
22 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rooney Mara in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci

Rooney Mara in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown, sandals, and clutch with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
23 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Mara in Delpozo by Josep Font

Kate Mara in Delpozo by Josep Font.
24 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Morrison in Donna Karan Atelier

Jennifer Morrison in Donna Karan Atelier.
25 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Emma Roberts in Diane Von Furstenberg

Emma Roberts in Diane Von Furstenberg dress, Jennifer Fisher earrings, a Baccarat bracelet, and a Bulgari bracelet and rings.
26 of 82 PA PHOTOS /LANDOV

Katy Perry in Dolce & Gabbana

Katy Perry in Dolce & Gabbana.
27 of 82 PA PHOTOS /LANDOV

Kerry Washington in Vera Wang

Kerry Washington in Vera Wang and Fred Leighton jewelry.
28 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Alicia Keys in Jason Wu

Alicia Keys in Jason Wu and Robert Lee Morris jewelry.
29 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Kristen Stewart in Stella McCartney

Kristen Stewart in Stella McCartney jumpsuit, clutch, and pumps.
30 of 82 Larry Busacca/Getty

Christina Ricci in Vivienne Westwood Couture

Christina Ricci in Vivienne Westwood Couture and Casadei heels.
31 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Michelle Dockery in Burberry

Michelle Dockery in a Burberry dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch.
32 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Julianne Hough in Topshop

Julianne Hough in a Topshop dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Jacob & Co. jewelry.
33 of 82 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Emma Watson in Prabal Gurung

Emma Watson in Prabal Gurung and Fred Leighton jewelry.
34 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kate Beckinsale in Alberta Ferretti

Kate Beckinsale in an Alberta Ferretti dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and an Edie Parker clutch.
35 of 82 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Zooey Deschanel in Tommy Hilfiger

Zooey Deschanel in a Tommy Hilfiger dress, Forevermark jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.
36 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Emilia Clarke in Ralph Lauren

Emilia Clarke in a Ralph Lauren gown and Fred Leighton jewelry.
37 of 82 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kylie Minogue in Moschino

Kylie Minogue in Moschino.
38 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Amanda Seyfried in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci

Amanda Seyfried in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci and Fred Leighton jewelry.
39 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Olivia Wilde in Calvin Klein

Olivia Wilde in Calvin Klein and Fred Leighton jewelry.
40 of 82 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Uma Thurman in Zac Posen

Uma Thurman in Zac Posen.
41 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Claire Danes in Oscar de la Renta

Claire Danes in Oscar de la Renta and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
42 of 82 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga

Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
43 of 82 SartorialPhoto / Splash News

Alexa Chung in Erdem

Alexa Chung in Erdem.
44 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Emmy Rossum in Donna Karan Atelier

Emmy Rossum in Donna Karan Atelier and IritDesign jewelry.
45 of 82 Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com

Julianne Moore in Balenciaga by Alexander Wang

Julianne Moore in a Balenciaga by Alexander Wang dress, shoes, clutch, and jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.
46 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ginnifer Goodwin in Tory Burch

Ginnifer Goodwin in a custom Tory Burch gown, with Tory Burch heels and clutch.
47 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior

Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior.
48 of 82 Larry Busacca/Getty

Leslie Mann in J.Mendel

Leslie Mann in J.Mendel and Fred Leighton jewelry.
49 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard in Calvin Klein Collection

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard in Calvin Klein Collection.
50 of 82 Larry Busacca/Getty

Nina Dobrev in Monique Lhuillier

Nina Dobrev in a Monique Lhuillier dress and Rupert Sanderson shoes.
51 of 82 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com

Ashley Greene in Marchesa

Ashley Greene in Marchesa and Harry Winston jewelry.
52 of 82 Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com

Renee Zellweger in Prada

Renee Zellweger in Prada.
53 of 82 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Lena Dunham in Erdem

Lena Dunham in Erdem.
54 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Allison Williams in Altuzarra

Allison Williams in Altuzarra.
55 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst in Louis Vuitton

Kirsten Dunst in Louis Vuitton.
56 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicole Richie in Topshop

Nicole Richie in a Topshop gown, Maria Francesca Pepe ring, and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings.
57 of 82 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Solange Knowles in Kenzo

Solange Knowles in Kenzo.
58 of 82 Erik Pendzich / Rex USA

Greta Gerwig in Saint Laurent

Greta Gerwig in a Saint Laurent dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.
59 of 82 Nicholas Hunt/PMC/Sipa USA

Diane Kruger in Chanel Haute Couture and Joshua Jackson in Dior Homme

Diane Kruger in Chanel Haute Couture and palladium ear cuffs by Jacob & Co. and Joshua Jackson in Dior Homme.
60 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel in Giambattista Valli

Jessica Biel in Giambattista Valli.
61 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Kate Upton in Diane Von Furstenberg

Kate Upton in Diane Von Furstenberg.
62 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Nicki Minaj in Tommy Hilfiger

Nicki Minaj in Tommy Hilfiger.
63 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge in Burberry

Sienna Miller in Burberry and Genevieve Jones jewelry and Tom Sturridge in Burberry.
64 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Jaime King in Topshop

Jaime King in a custom Topshop design and jewelry by Bulgari, Jennifer Fisher, and Finn.
65 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emily Blunt in Carolina Herrera and John Krasinski in Tom Ford

Emily Blunt in a Carolina Herrera gown, Rupert Sanderson shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and John Krasinski in Tom Ford.
66 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Florence Welch in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci

Florence Welch in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci .
67 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jessica Pare in Jason Wu

Jessica Pare in Jason Wu and Delfina Delettrez jewelry.
68 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Gisele Bundchen in Anthony Vacarello with husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen in an Anthony Vacarello dress with husband Tom Brady.
69 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miranda Kerr in Michael Kors

Miranda Kerr in a Michael Kors dress, Tabitha Simmons shoes, Cartier jewels, and a Christian Louboutin purse.
70 of 82 David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Gucci

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Gucci and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
71 of 82 David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA

Michelle Williams in Saint Laurent

Michelle Williams in Saint Laurent, with an Olympia Le-Tan clutch and Fred Leighton jewelry.
72 of 82 David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA

Heidi Klum in Marchesa

Heidi Klum in a Marchesa gown and Harry Winston jewelry.
73 of 82 David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA

Stacy Keibler in Rachel Roy

Stacy Keibler in Rachel Roy and Jacob & Co. jewelry.
74 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld in Donna Karan Atelier

Hailee Steinfeld in Donna Karan Atelier.
75 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Marion Cotillard in Christian Dior

Marion Cotillard in Christian Dior.
76 of 82 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Brooklyn Decker in Peter Pilotto

Brooklyn Decker in a Peter Pilotto dress and Sergio Rossi shoes.
77 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ivanka Trump in Juan Carlos Obando

Ivanka Ivanka Trump in Juan Carlos Obando gown, Ivanka Trump fine jewelry, and a Nancy Gonzalez clutch.
78 of 82 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower in Moschino

Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower in Moschino.
79 of 82 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Amber Heard in Emilio Pucci

Amber Heard in Emilio Pucci.
80 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Heathcote in Chanel

Bella Heathcote in Chanel dress, clutch, and jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
81 of 82 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny in Proenza Schouler

Chloe Sevigny in Proenza Schouler.
82 of 82 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Naomie Harris in Donna Karan Atelier

Naomie Harris in Donna Karan Atelier and Kwiat jewelry.

