The Met Gala 2013: 10 Beauty Moments That Made Us Go “Wow!”

Anne Hathaway's Platinum Pixie

Anne Hathaway knows how to surprise us with her hair makeovers-and the blonde hue she debuted last night tops the list as her edgiest yet! "To enhance her punk look further, we decided to take her hair to the next level: A cool platinum blonde color!" said her hairstylist Sascha Breuer, who drew inspiration from punk icons Joan Jett and Poly Styrene of X-Ray Spex. "We kept the style much shorter for Anne, and she had a lot of fun playing around with it."