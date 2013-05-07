The Met Gala 2013: 10 Beauty Moments That Made Us Go “Wow!”

Gregory Pace/BEImages; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Gilbert Flores/Broadimage
Punk's not dead—and the red carpet at last night's 2013 Met Gala is proof! Celebrities stayed in line with this year's Punk: Chaos to Couture theme with their rocker-chic sartorial choices, and we couldn't help but notice the edgy hair and makeup looks they chose to match, as seen with Kristen Stewart's burgundy eye, Sienna Miller's spiked headband, Nicole Richie's snowy bouffant. Click through to see the 10 beauty moments that had us saying "wow."
MORE:
• The Met Gala 2013: What Everyone Wore
• Anne Hathaway's Platinum Pixie: All the Details
• 10 Punk Items That Will Rock Your Closet
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement