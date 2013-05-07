The Met Gala 2013: 10 Beauty Moments That Made Us Go “Wow!”

Gregory Pace/BEImages; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Gilbert Flores/Broadimage
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 07, 2013 @ 12:35 pm

Punk's not dead—and the red carpet at last night's 2013 Met Gala is proof! Celebrities stayed in line with this year's Punk: Chaos to Couture theme with their rocker-chic sartorial choices, and we couldn't help but notice the edgy hair and makeup looks they chose to match, as seen with Kristen Stewart's burgundy eye, Sienna Miller's spiked headband, Nicole Richie's snowy bouffant. Click through to see the 10 beauty moments that had us saying "wow."

MORE:
The Met Gala 2013: What Everyone Wore
Anne Hathaway's Platinum Pixie: All the Details
• 10 Punk Items That Will Rock Your Closet

1 of 10 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Nicole Richie's White Bouffant

Nicole Richie paired her ivory Topshop gown with a white chignon, which hairstylist Luke Chamberlain created using a combination of hair paint and texturizing spray. "We wanted her look to be an elevated, next-level kind of punk," he said. "I applied the hair paint using a tint brush, then combed the color through each section as I went along. Keeping in mind the shape I wanted, I would twist large sections and allow the color to dry."
Advertisement
2 of 10 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Emily Blunt's Hot Pink Shadow and Braided Updo

Between her edgy plait and neon eye shadow, we can't decide which element of Emily Blunt's look makes the bigger statement! "It was Emily's idea to do pink! This was pretty daring-we wanted it to be punk, yet glamorous," said her makeup artist Jenn Streicher, who repurposed NARS' Jardin des Plantes lip pencil ($25; narscosmetics.com) and the powder blush in Desire ($29; narscosmetics.com) as eye shadow. "Her dress was black, so we decided to bring out the theme of the gala by playing up her hair and makeup."
3 of 10 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sienna Miller's Heavy Metal Hair

To mirror the metallic studs on her leather Burberry jacket, Miller's hairstylist Oscar Blandi added a spiked headband to the star's tousled layers. To give her strands that "lived-in" texture, he mixed the Pronto Dry Sculpting Pomade with the Pronto Gloss ($23 and $21; blandiproducts.com), then slicked her hair back before adding extra movement with a curling iron. After anchoring the style at the back and letting her layers fall to one side, Blandi placed the headband as a finishing touch. But the heavy metal accents didn't end there-manicurist Deborah Lippmann added extra spikes to Miller's nails, and a rhinestone skull to her pedicure.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Gregory Pace/BEImages

Kristen Stewart's Red Eye Shadow

Talk about seeing red! Stewart carried the sanguine tones from her Stella McCartney jumpsuit to her lids by rocking a burgundy smoky eye. "I wanted to create a dark punk shape, but give it some edgy elegance by working in reds, burgundies, and blacks," said her makeup artist Beau Nelson.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Gregory Pace / BEImages

Anne Hathaway's Platinum Pixie

Anne Hathaway knows how to surprise us with her hair makeovers-and the blonde hue she debuted last night tops the list as her edgiest yet! "To enhance her punk look further, we decided to take her hair to the next level: A cool platinum blonde color!" said her hairstylist Sascha Breuer, who drew inspiration from punk icons Joan Jett and Poly Styrene of X-Ray Spex. "We kept the style much shorter for Anne, and she had a lot of fun playing around with it."
Advertisement
6 of 10 Matt Baron/BEImages

Ginnifer Goodwin's Graphic Smoky Eye

Siouxie Sioux, is that you? Perhaps as a nod to Siouxie and the Banshees' leading lady, Ginnifer Goodwin's makeup artist Mai Quynh used Laura Mercier products to create a dark, graphic eye, complete with stenciled arches. "Ginny loves to play up her eyes and wear fun makeup," she said. "She's never afraid of color or going too bold, and lets me have fun and be daring with her looks!"
Advertisement
7 of 10 Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic (2)

Emmy Rossum's Lace Manicure

While Rossum's braided faux-hawk and angled smoky eye were pure punk, the lace detailing on her mani gave the look a feminine twist. Butter London's Global Color Ambassador Katie Hughes applied individual pieces of lace and crystals over a base coat of the brand's Yummy Mummy lacquer ($15; butterlondon.com). "Emmy knew she really wanted to incorporate the fabric from the dress somehow, but with a twist that gave it an unexpected edge," said Hughes. "We decided to use both the fabric and the stones to create a nail that was delicate and edgy." Mission accomplished!
Advertisement
8 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Elle Fanning's Rainbow Eye Shadow

Fanning complemented her tie-dyed Rodarte gown with winged-out pink and blue eye shadow that held a certain David Bowie circa Aladdin Sane vibe.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lawrence's Red Lipstick

At first glance, Jennifer Lawrence's crimson lip and winged out shadow may not seem very punk, but rock icon Debbie Harry will agree-the classic look is one that transcends genres! To create the effect, her makeup artist used the Rouge Dior Lip Color in Ara Red ($32; sephora.com).
Advertisement
10 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Marion Cotillard's Two-in-One Updo

Business on one side-party on the other. Cotillard's hairstylist Robert Vetica used the grunge era as a muse to create her textured updo. "Our inspiration also came from her dress," Vetica told us. "It looks like two dresses in one, so I wanted to carry that feeling with brushed-out finger waves, a deep side part, and the sleek texture on the side." He prepped her strands using Rene Furterer's Volumea Volumizing Foam ($23; beauty.com) to add body, and after forming the soft wave, the Vegetal Finishing Spray ($27; beauty.com) kept the style in place. A spritz of Rene Furterer's Glossing Spray ($23; beauty.com) gave Cotillard's updo a mirror-like shine. Her fresh-faced makeup, created by Christophe Danchaud, was kept natural and is one of the few looks from the night that can be worn off the red carpet. "It's simple," said Danchaud, who used Koh Gen Do products. "The look is very feminine and soft, which can be worn for both day and night."

MORE:
amp#149; The Met Gala 2013: What Everyone Wore
amp#149; Anne Hathaway’s Platinum Pixie: All the Details
amp#149; 10 Punk Items That Will Rock Your Closet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!