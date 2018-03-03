Meryl Streep's Red Carpet Style

InStyle.com
Mar 03, 2018
Meryl Streep
In Lanvin, 2015

For the 2015 Oscars, Streep wore a black and white Lanvin ensemble. 

Getty Images (2)
<p>In Valentino, 2015</p>
In Valentino, 2015

She posed at the New York premiere of Ricki and the Flash in black midi dress with white piping. 

Getty Images
"Ricki And The Flash" Cast Photo Call
In Derek Lam, 2015

Streep wore a long-sleeved dress that gathered at the neck to a Ricki and the Flash cast photo call.

Grant Lamos IV/FilmMagic
Meryl Streep
In Lanvin, 2015

Streep arrived at the SAG Awards in a black wrap dress, accessorizing her look with sheer tights, platform pumps, and statement jewelry. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Oscars
In Lanvin, 2014

Streep attended the 2014 Oscars in a cream and black gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Meryl Streep Red Carpet
In Stella McCartney, 2014

She wore a striped black and white dress with pockets to the August: Osage County premiere in Paris.

Julien Hekimian/WireImage
Meryl Streep Red Carpet
In Max Mara, 2014

The actress attended the 86th Oscars Nominee Luncheon wearing a pink-and-red printed Max Mara dress with red Jimmy Choo peep-toe pumps and a Clare Vivier monogrammed clutch.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Meryl Streep Red Carpet
In Stella McCartney, 2014

The actress wore a black off-the-shoulder dress with a sheer linear design and carried a satin Christian Louboutin clutch for the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Meryl Streep Red Carpet
In Michael Kors, 2014

Streep went casual for the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Award Gala wearing an all-black Michael Kors ensemble featuring a gold-studded sweater.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Meryl Streep
In Vivienne Westwood, 2012

Streep chose a belted Vivienne Westwood gown with vintage jewelry from Fred Leighton for the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

AP Photo/Vince Bucci)
Meryl Streep - Golden Globes - Alessandra Rich - Fred Leighton
In Alessandra Rich, 2012

Streep arrived at the 2012 Golden Globes in a cinched, floor-grazing black shirtdress with pale pink lace detailing and a 19th-century diamond cluster ring from Fred Leighton.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Meryl Streep - Lanvin - Oscars
In Lanvin, 2012

She wore Lanvin’s first-ever earth-friendly gown to the Oscars in 2012. Made from eco-certified fabric, she accessorized the custom-made creation with lizard Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toes, jewels by Fred Leighton, and a Lanvin bag.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
