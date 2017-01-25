Meryl Streep's Former N.Y.C. Townhouse Would Make Even Miranda Priestly Jealous

The Greenwich Village townhouse Meryl Streep sold in 2005 is up for sale once more, and why anyone would ever sell such a gorgeous property is completely beyond us. We’d trade in any amount of Oscar gold for this baby—well, it would at least be a toss up (Sophie's Choice style).

Though the 20-time (!) Academy Award nominee initially sold the townhouse for $9.1 million, 12 years later it’s listed for a whopping $28.5 million. Honestly, if we had the money, this is absolutely where we’d settle down. Built in 1845, the five-floor townhouse boasts 6,585 square feet (in Manhattan, seriously), five-bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and a rooftop garden—did we mention it’s just off the real estate haven that is Fifth Avenue? In addition, the residence is just steps from the beautiful Washington Square Park in the heart of Greenwich Village. Jealous yet?

Naturally, the home also plays host to a complete skyline view, 12-foot high ceilings, state-of-the-art appliances, and six fireplaces—you know, the basics.

It’s no Madison County, but we can’t imagine Meryl’s stay here was anything less than amazing.

VIDEO: Inside Meryl Streep's Former N.Y.C. Townhouse

For a closer look at the incredible N.Y.C. home, scroll through the photos below.