Meryl Streep's Former N.Y.C. Townhouse Would Make Even Miranda Priestly Jealous

Jan 25, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

The Greenwich Village townhouse Meryl Streep sold in 2005 is up for sale once more, and why anyone would ever sell such a gorgeous property is completely beyond us. We’d trade in any amount of Oscar gold for this baby—well, it would at least be a toss up (Sophie's Choice style). 

Though the 20-time (!) Academy Award nominee initially sold the townhouse for $9.1 million, 12 years later it’s listed for a whopping $28.5 million. Honestly, if we had the money, this is absolutely where we’d settle down. Built in 1845, the five-floor townhouse boasts 6,585 square feet (in Manhattan, seriously), five-bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and a rooftop garden—did we mention it’s just off the real estate haven that is Fifth Avenue? In addition, the residence is just steps from the beautiful Washington Square Park in the heart of Greenwich Village. Jealous yet?

Naturally, the home also plays host to a complete skyline view, 12-foot high ceilings, state-of-the-art appliances, and six fireplaces—you know, the basics.

It’s no Madison County, but we can’t imagine Meryl’s stay here was anything less than amazing.

VIDEO: Inside Meryl Streep's Former N.Y.C. Townhouse

 

For a closer look at the incredible N.Y.C. home, scroll through the photos below.

Courtesy of Corcoran Group Real Estate

The Living and Dining Areas

This delicate living area leads into the home's well-lit dining room. Too bad Streep's Julia Child days came after she left the townhouse—that dining table looks fit for a feast. 



The Garden

Mamma Mia! Can you imagine starting your day in this airy garden area? We'd never leave. 



The Dining and Kitchen Area

Believe it or not, this is a residential space—not a restaurant. Regardless, we'd pay good money to dine Chez Meryl. 



The Rooftop Deck

We bet Meryl threw some truly incredible A-list soirées up here. 



The Master Bathroom

The home's fittingly extravagant master bath features 450 square feet of Italian Calacatta marble, a fireplace (in the bathroom!), and a cast iron bathtub. 



The Facade

The home is just as beautiful on the outside as its gorgeous interior design would have you expect. For $28.5 million, you really get what you pay for. 

