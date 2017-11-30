whitelogo
whitelogo
Meredith Vieira
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Meredith Vieira
Videos
Matt Lauer Once Joked About a "Huge Bag of Sex Toys" in His Office
Nov 30, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
To the Class of 2015: A Roundup of Our Favorite Celebrity Advice for Graduates
May 27, 2015 @ 4:30 pm
Skin
The 5 Steps to Correctly Washing Your Face
Apr 29, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Congrats to all the New York City Marathon Runners!
Nov 08, 2010 @ 2:26 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!