For Meredith Garretson, Channeling Ali MacGraw's Incomparable Style in The Offer Was Second Nature

"In my phone, before I ever got cast in this part, I had pictures of her. Because there's some images of her from the seventies, some beautiful images of her in this long caftan, like posed on this chair, and her in like Halston. There's these gorgeous images of her that I always thought were iconic style images," said Garretson, who has also appeared on The Good Fight and SyFy's sleeper hit, Resident Alien. "I read a lot about how she likes to try on different styles. She was very into fashion in kind of an intellectual way as well, like studying it and learning about it. And she would play with different styles. What I love about her is that she always stands out. She took some really interesting fashion risks. I feel like she was constantly trying things."