Wolfgang Wedding: 6 Hot Menu Trends for Your Wedding Reception

Wolfgang Puck has catered fetes from the Academy Awards to some of Hollywood’s most elite celebrity nuptials. What makes his menus so alluring? We talked to Jami Pennings of Wolfgang Puck Catering about the hot new food trends for a five-star wedding menu.

1. Find Perfect Pairings When it comes to cocktail hour, it’s all about passing perfect matches. Pennings has gone with caviar and oysters served with and ice cold shot of vodka, mini lobster tacos set with a tiny margarita, and sliders served up with beer.

2. Play with Your Food Guests eat with their eyes, so surprise them with textures and unique presentations. Let your imagination run wild with artisanal Jell-O shots (sangria gel with suspended fresh fruit pieces), crème fraîche and smoked salmon push up pops, and tuna tartare served in a stylish “tuna” can.

3. Before Dinner: Provide a Barista Bar Prep your guests for long night ahead with a dose of caffeine timed to hit just in time for cocktail hour with espresso, cappuccinos, iced lattes served upon arrival.

4. Stack the Entrées Why make your guest choose when they can have both? Serve a deluxe duo entree, such as Wolfgang’s signature Shrimp + Filet on mashed potato stacked on sautéed spinach and a jumbo shrimp on top.

5. Provide Midnight Snacks Soak up the splendor of the evening with savory and sweet comfort foods served at the stroke of midnight. Pennings has served mini chicken pot pies, mac 'n' cheese bites, Wolfgang Puck pizzas, strawberry shortcake push-up pops, crème brûlée, and cookies and milk.

6. Make Your Own Cocktail Cart Move over signature cocktails—the new libation must is the make-your-own mixology station. One option is a deluxe Champagne cart with fresh purees, liqueurs (like St. Germain and Chambord), and fresh herb garnishes (like mint and basil).

1 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

One-Bite Bites

Take pan-Asian cuisine to new places with unexpected infusions like this BBQ dumpling bite served on a soup spoon.
2 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Perfect Pairings

Lobster tacos complement hibiscus-infused Patron mini margaritas.
3 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Perfect Pairings

Pastrami sandwiches with American Wagyu and Russian dressing accompany mini mugs of beer from Anchor Brewing company.
4 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Clever Cocktail Food

Red and white tuna with raspberries, cucumbers, wasabi, soy sauce, and olive oil get served "canned."
5 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Artisanal Jell–O Shots

Get playful with high-end gelatin shots like these made with barrel-aged Sazera.
6 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Artisanal Jell-O Shots

Consider gelatin shots with suspended fruit, like sangria with an orange wheel or mojito with lime and mint inside.
7 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Refresh Your Greens

Beet salad with pistachio butter, burrata, and citrus vinaigrette.
8 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Refresh Your Greens

Wow your guests with compressed watermelon-sangria spheres served with micro shiso.
9 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Stacked Entrées

Smoking duck, figs, butternut squash caramel, and heirloom apples are served with crispy ginger.
10 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Entrée Duos

Serve a mélange of fish in beautiful colors like this acqua pazza with mussels, fresh tomatoes, and a bright savory broth.
11 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Fragrant Spices

Take a break from the tame with spiced Tandoori salmon.
12 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Portable Desserts

Pass desserts, like these lemon meringue cones with burnt sugar swirls, onto the dance floor to keep up the momentum!
13 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Dessert Redux

Turn a pie into a pop! Guests will love these cones of brown sugar and lemon meringue.
14 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Dessert Redux

Serve the wedding cake in the form of a childhood favorite! Fill push pops with your favorite cakes, like red velvet and cream cheese frosting (pictured), strawberry shortcake, or key lime pie.
15 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Dessert Redux

You won’t see churros and milkshakes on every wedding menu. Serve them late at night!
16 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Dessert Redux

These are milk and cookie shots with a twist. Spike your milk with flavors like strawberry, butterscotch, and nutella.
17 of 25 April Rocha

Make Your Own Ice Cream Sammie

Go rustic with homemade cookies and ice cream combinations, like vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between oatmeal chocolate chip cookies!
18 of 25 April Rocha

Slow Sweets

Source your favorite cookies, cakes, pies, and treats from nearby bakeries, patisseries, or resident bakers.
19 of 25 April Rocha

Barista Bar

Bring a world of brew to your "I dos" with a high-glam barista bar and include coffees from around the world, exotic teas, and hot chocolates with interesting infusions.
20 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Midnight Snacks

These mini pots house a mix of macaroni and aged Cheddar cheese.
21 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Midnight Snacks

Set up a slider station with mini Kobe beef cheeseburgers served with remoulade and aged Dheddar and cones of pomme frites. Try Buffalo chicken sliders and pulled pork on brioche too!
22 of 25 Brian Kramer

Make Your Candy Cocktail Bar

Give your guests the mixology experience: Arm them with spirits and sweets for a make-your-own-cocktail bar!
23 of 25 Brian Kramer

Make Your Candy Cocktail Bar

Fruits work well in cocktails.
24 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Floral Cocktails

This spring rose cocktail has an edible floral garnish.
25 of 25 Wolfgang Puck Catering

Refreshing Signature Mocktails

Give non-alcoholic drinks the mixology treatment with fresh, interesting infusions like sweet honey lemonade and fresh basil iced tea.

