Wolfgang Wedding: 6 Hot Menu Trends for Your Wedding Reception

Wolfgang Puck has catered fetes from the Academy Awards to some of Hollywood’s most elite celebrity nuptials. What makes his menus so alluring? We talked to Jami Pennings of Wolfgang Puck Catering about the hot new food trends for a five-star wedding menu.

1. Find Perfect Pairings When it comes to cocktail hour, it’s all about passing perfect matches. Pennings has gone with caviar and oysters served with and ice cold shot of vodka, mini lobster tacos set with a tiny margarita, and sliders served up with beer.

2. Play with Your Food Guests eat with their eyes, so surprise them with textures and unique presentations. Let your imagination run wild with artisanal Jell-O shots (sangria gel with suspended fresh fruit pieces), crème fraîche and smoked salmon push up pops, and tuna tartare served in a stylish “tuna” can.

3. Before Dinner: Provide a Barista Bar Prep your guests for long night ahead with a dose of caffeine timed to hit just in time for cocktail hour with espresso, cappuccinos, iced lattes served upon arrival.

4. Stack the Entrées Why make your guest choose when they can have both? Serve a deluxe duo entree, such as Wolfgang’s signature Shrimp + Filet on mashed potato stacked on sautéed spinach and a jumbo shrimp on top.

5. Provide Midnight Snacks Soak up the splendor of the evening with savory and sweet comfort foods served at the stroke of midnight. Pennings has served mini chicken pot pies, mac 'n' cheese bites, Wolfgang Puck pizzas, strawberry shortcake push-up pops, crème brûlée, and cookies and milk.

6. Make Your Own Cocktail Cart Move over signature cocktails—the new libation must is the make-your-own mixology station. One option is a deluxe Champagne cart with fresh purees, liqueurs (like St. Germain and Chambord), and fresh herb garnishes (like mint and basil).

—Amy Shey Jacobs