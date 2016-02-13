13 Times Birthday Girl Mena Suvari Made Us Appreciate the Outdoors on Instagram

Happy birthday to Mena Suvari! The actress, who made her film debut in the late '90s in movies such as Nowhere, American Beauty, and American Pie, turns 37 today.

When she isn't busy filming, the actress loves to spend time in the great outdoors. As seen on Suvari's Instagram account, she's often either found near a body of water, petting some precious animal, or with friends embarking on a nature-filled adventure. Although she's another year older, the actress has managed to prove she's still a kid at heart. And so, in honor of her big day, we rounded up Suvari's best outdoorsy Instagrams below.

PHOTOS: See Mena Suvari's Changing Looks