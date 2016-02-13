13 Times Birthday Girl Mena Suvari Made Us Appreciate the Outdoors on Instagram

Anna Hecht
Feb 13, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday to Mena Suvari! The actress, who made her film debut in the late '90s in movies such as Nowhere, American Beauty, and American Pie, turns 37 today.

When she isn't busy filming, the actress loves to spend time in the great outdoors. As seen on Suvari's Instagram account, she's often either found near a body of water, petting some precious animal, or with friends embarking on a nature-filled adventure. Although she's another year older, the actress has managed to prove she's still a kid at heart. And so, in honor of her big day, we rounded up Suvari's best outdoorsy Instagrams below.

PHOTOS: See Mena Suvari's Changing Looks

Shades 'n Sun

Suvari donned a pair of chic sunnies while snapping a selfie.

Still-Life Pose

Suvari captured this artsy shot while out taking a scenic walk in Antibes, France. 

Frosty Kisses

Planting a smooch on this expertly built snowman, Suvari captioned the photo, "#Merry Christmas Frosty!" 

Well, Hay! 

Two brunette beauties pictured in this selfie. 

Breezy Beautiful

All the seaside essentials: sunshine, shades, selfies.

Pensive Mena

Giving off a serious vibe, the actress captioned this black and white photo as "Contemplation."

Beach Hang

Snapping this relaxed seaside selfie, Mena simply wrote "Bums." 

Memory Lane

The actress stood stable-side to reminisce on her days as a competitive horseback rider.

Travelin' Lady

Suvari's style was on-point in this outdoorsy snapshot in Cannes, France.

Got Her Goat

The actress engaged in a mini photoshoot with this little guy named Bambi.

Sunshine and Good Times

"Soaking up the Mediterranean sun," Suvari captioned the photo.

Mini-Golf Gals

The actress joined in on a mini-golf outing for her friend's birthday. 

Branching Out

"Sprouting new ideas," the actress captioned this nature-filled photo.

