whitelogo
whitelogo
Mena Suvari
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Mena Suvari
TV Shows
The Only 12 TV Shows You Need to Watch This June
Jun 01, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
The One Accessory That Gives Stars Like Teyana Taylor Instant Confidence
Aug 29, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
What Stars Like Mena Suvari Have Taken from Set
Aug 29, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
13 Times Birthday Girl Mena Suvari Made Us Appreciate the Outdoors on Instagram
Feb 13, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity
Christian Siriano's Style Philosophy: "It's Better to be Overdressed Than Underdressed"
Apr 28, 2014 @ 5:07 pm
Couture Fashion Week
Fall 2013 Couture Fashion Week: Everything You Need to Know
Jul 02, 2013 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
Mena, Kate, Emma, and Busy Picnic in Hollywood and More!
Mar 14, 2012 @ 1:28 pm
Most Recent
Mena Suvari Stars in Christian Siriano's Spring Campaign
Feb 01, 2012 @ 3:05 pm
Celebrity
Stars Talk Summer Vacation Plans!
Jun 10, 2011 @ 11:30 am
Where to Find... Funky Gold Studs
Jan 07, 2011 @ 5:13 pm
Victoria Beckham Goes Long, Christina Hendricks Models and More!
Jun 28, 2010 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Mena Suvari Divulges Wedding Details
Feb 17, 2010 @ 12:00 am
Transformations
Mena Suvari's Changing Looks
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!