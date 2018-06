Melissa McCarthy's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Bridesmaids star McCarthy chose a custom Marina Rinaldi gown and jewels from Chopard for her red carpet walk at the 2012 Academy Awards. The Best Supporting Actress nominee accessorized her look with and a clutch and customized shoes from her "best friend from high school," Brian Atwood. "[The message on the sole] said, 'To my best friend, plus Oscars and the date,'" McCarthy said. "It made me cry."