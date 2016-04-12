11 Times Melissa McCarthy's Hair Stole the Show

When you think back on Melissa McCarthy's most memorable characters in films like Identity Thief, Tammy, and Spy, one word comes to mind: hair. The actress's outrageous wigs and 'dos have become as much of a staple in her movies as her rowdy brand of physical comedy.

And it seems her latest hair-raising role in The Boss has once again earned her box office gold, even though her alter ego’s short crop is a fiery red. This time McCarthy plays Michelle Darnell, a character that she developed more 10 years ago during her time in the legendary L.A. improv group, The Groundlings.

Hopper Stone/Universal Studios

Darnell is everything you want in a McCarthy character, loud, feisty, and completely out of touch with reality, as a business mogul fighting her way back to the top after getting busted for insider trading. And when it came to her look, the star knew exactly what would bring Darnell to life: She was always going to be a redhead, McCarthy told Entertainment Weekly, but it was up to hair designer Linda Flowers to find the perfect shade.

