Melissa McCarthy Swears That This Hair Texturizer “Literally Doubles” Her Volume

Image zoom Robbie Fimmano/Walter Schupfer Management

One of our favorite things about Melissa McCarthy — and there are too many to count, truly — is the way that she always keeps it real. Whether she's documenting her getting-ready process on Instagram or joking around on set, the beloved actress never fails to come across as downright relatable.

Though we often see her rocking glamorous designer gowns for red carpets and photo shoots (look no further than InStyle's February cover story), in her everyday life, McCarthy carefully curates a wardrobe filled with meaningful items. Take, for starters, her favorite piece of jewelry: a sentimental charm necklace that she wears almost daily. "I’ve been accumulating vintage charms for years," McCarthy tells InStyle. "I try to get myself a new one at every magic crossroads in my life." Even her go-to handbag has a story behind it. "I have an amazing vintage YSL duffel that I bought for my friend, Brian Atwood — but then I couldn't part with it," she says. "Sorry, Brian!"

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes at InStyle's February Cover Shoot with Melissa McCarthy

As many celebrities flock to one trend after another, McCarthy sticks to her tried-and-true favorites in fashion, beauty, and beyond. We asked her to fill us in on all of her top picks, and with the signature candor that she's known and loved for, she delivered. Scroll down for 13 of McCarthy's essentials, from the fragrance that she and her husband, actor Ben Falcone, wear every day to the meal of her dreams (it's "a mindblower," she swears). And for more stories like this, pick up the February issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download.

Signature Scent

Image zoom "Jack by Richard E. Grant, who has the most developed olfactory abilities of any human. He created this perfume that Ben and I wear every day. [The top notes are] lime, marijuana and mandarin. Come on!" Courtesy $135/3.4 fl. oz. available at aedes.com SHOP IT

Shoe Obsession

Image zoom "The Nike Cortez." Courtesy $70 available at nike.com SHOP IT

Ideal Meal

Image zoom “The lasagna at Don Angie in the West Village is a mindblower. They also bread their chicken with sausage. Yes, I said they bread their chicken with sausage! That restaurant owns my heart." Courtesy

#1 Shampoo

Image zoom "Robert Ramos Cleansing Conditioner with aloe vera and chamomile. I love me an all-in-one." Courtesy $41 available at robertramos.com SHOP IT

Style Icons

Image zoom "Cher in the '70s and Boy George in the '80s. It depends on my mood, but those always feel right." Stein/Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock, Getty Images

Travel Essential

Image zoom “A small pink heart-shaped pillow that my daughter gave me. She got it at the 99-cent store, and I’m never without it." Getty Images

Wardrobe Staple

Image zoom “Any jumpsuit, any time, any place.” Courtesy $120 available at coverstorynyc.com SHOP IT

Best Baum

Image zoom "By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Care." Courtesy $60 available at barneys.com SHOP IT

Song on Repeat

Image zoom “Anything by the Avett Brothers.” Courtesy

Must-Have Mascara

Image zoom "Chanel Le Volume Révolution de Chanel." Courtesy $32 available at nordstrom.com SHOP IT

Sweetest Shades

Image zoom "I will not admit to the number of vintage sunglasses I currently own. I cannot resist a 1980s 'underscrolled' arm with a gradating colored lens." Courtesy $65 available at shopbop.com SHOP IT

Go-To Drink

Image zoom "The Glenlivet 18-year-old whiskey." Getty Images

Styling Savior