Melissa McCarthy Swears That This Hair Texturizer “Literally Doubles” Her Volume
Plus 12 more of our February cover star's favorite things.
One of our favorite things about Melissa McCarthy — and there are too many to count, truly — is the way that she always keeps it real. Whether she's documenting her getting-ready process on Instagram or joking around on set, the beloved actress never fails to come across as downright relatable.
Though we often see her rocking glamorous designer gowns for red carpets and photo shoots (look no further than InStyle's February cover story), in her everyday life, McCarthy carefully curates a wardrobe filled with meaningful items. Take, for starters, her favorite piece of jewelry: a sentimental charm necklace that she wears almost daily. "I’ve been accumulating vintage charms for years," McCarthy tells InStyle. "I try to get myself a new one at every magic crossroads in my life." Even her go-to handbag has a story behind it. "I have an amazing vintage YSL duffel that I bought for my friend, Brian Atwood — but then I couldn't part with it," she says. "Sorry, Brian!"
VIDEO: Behind the Scenes at InStyle's February Cover Shoot with Melissa McCarthy
As many celebrities flock to one trend after another, McCarthy sticks to her tried-and-true favorites in fashion, beauty, and beyond. We asked her to fill us in on all of her top picks, and with the signature candor that she's known and loved for, she delivered. Scroll down for 13 of McCarthy's essentials, from the fragrance that she and her husband, actor Ben Falcone, wear every day to the meal of her dreams (it's "a mindblower," she swears). And for more stories like this, pick up the February issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download.
Signature Scent
Shoe Obsession
Ideal Meal
#1 Shampoo
Style Icons
Travel Essential
Wardrobe Staple
Best Baum
Song on Repeat
Must-Have Mascara
Sweetest Shades
Go-To Drink
Styling Savior