whitelogo
whitelogo
Melissa McCarthy
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Melissa McCarthy
Movies
The 10 Movies You Need to See This May
May 01, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Melissa McCarthy’s No-Bullshit Approach to Making Money
Apr 06, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy Fight Over Whether Gravity Is a Hoax
Dec 08, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
Our Favorite Naomi Watts Roles Over the Years
Sep 28, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
The Absolute Best Celebrity Reactions to Sean Spicer's Surprise Emmys Appearance
Sep 17, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
Videos
Jennifer Lawrence Is No Longer the World's Highest Paid Actress
Aug 16, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
It's a 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion! Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale Soak Up the Sun in Greece
Jul 18, 2017 @ 9:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Blake Lively Crashed SNL and It's as Thrilling as You Imagine
May 14, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Melissa McCarthy Just Rolled Down an N.Y.C. Street on Sean Spicer's Lectern
May 12, 2017 @ 1:45 am
Videos
Watch Melissa McCarthy Dance Through Studio 8H and Get Pumped for This Week's
SNL
May 10, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Melissa McCarthy Returns to SNL and Absolutely Crushes
Feb 12, 2017 @ 11:30 am
TV Shows
Christine Baranski Is Offering to Play Betsy DeVos on SNL
Feb 10, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
29 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
6 Classic
Gilmore Girls
Costumes That Will Definitely Be in the Netflix Revival
Nov 22, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Guess How Much Homes in
Gilmore Girls
' Stars Hollow Would Be Worth IRL?
Nov 10, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Stars Who've Exercised Their Right to Vote in 2016
Nov 08, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
Videos
The Full Trailer for
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Is Finally Here
Oct 25, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
TV Shows
Check Out the 4 New Seasonal Posters from
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Oct 18, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Melissa McCarthy! See How Much She's Changed Since Her
Gilmore Girls
Days
Aug 26, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Transformations
Melissa McCarthy's Changing Looks
Aug 26, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Movies
10 More Movies to See This July
Jul 13, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Jennifer Aniston Pens Powerful Blog and Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: “What I Am Is
Fed Up
”
Jul 13, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Watch Melissa McCarthy Discuss "Ninjas" and "Handcuffs" in a Game of Word Sneak
Jul 13, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!