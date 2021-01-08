Here’s What Melania Trump Was Doing During the Attack on the Capitol
Did she really even care?
For what is hopefully the last time, we must ask ourselves an all-too-familiar question: Where's Melania?
On Wednesday, thousands of disgruntled Trump supporters (aka domestic terrorists) attacked the U.S. Capitol, forcing congress to evacuate. Four rioters died. One police officer died. Dozens of people, both mob members, and Capitol police officers sustained injuries. Donald Trump told the perpetrators that he loved them and that they're "special." Ivanka Trump called them "American Patriots." Melania Trump, who famously wore an "I Really Don't Care Do U" jacket during the family separation crisis, … did nothing.
According to CNN, as the mayhem ensued the first lady was working on a White House photo shoot.
"Photos were being taken of rugs and other items in the Executive Residence and the East Wing," a source told the outlet. Trump is reportedly interested in producing a coffee table book focused on the pieces she's restored since entering the White House.
Though both media outlets and members of her staff asked if she had plans to address the violence, Trump maintained her silence.
"She just isn't in a place mentally or emotionally anymore where she wants to get involved," a separate source told CNN.
Later that day, both Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and White House social secretary Anna Cristina Niceta (both appointed by the first lady) had tendered their resignation.
To date, Trump's most recent tweet is her Jan. 1 wish for the new year to "be filled with the blessings of joy, good health & peace."