Melania Trump Unveiled Her New Tennis Pavilion and It Didn't Go Over Well
People are dying, Melania.
We’re up to nearly 15 million COVID-19 cases nationwide, more than 282,000 deaths, and there are over 100,000 people currently hospitalized with the virus. But please hold that thought, because the first lady just unveiled her tennis pavilion!
Yes, while thousands, alone and isolated from their loved ones, have been dying every single day in America from the coronavirus, First Lady Melania Trump was focusing her attention elsewhere: a White House tennis pavilion.
On Monday afternoon, Trump tweeted photos of the renovated court. And, as absolutely anyone on the internet would expect, it did not go over well.
Twitter users expressed disdain (and even outrage) over the first lady’s tone deaf post.
This is the latest DIY project from an admitted hater of “Christmas stuff” Melania, who unveiled her annual holiday decorations two weeks ago. Maybe “tennis stuff” is more her speed.
Perhaps, once the vaccine has been administered, President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden will enjoy a game of tennis in the revamped pavilion.