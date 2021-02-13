Melania Trump Is Reportedly Spending Her Days Post-White House Stewing at the Spa
Namely over the media attention of her successor, Dr. Jill Biden.
It's been nearly a month since Melania Trump has left her post as First Lady, and according to a new CNN report, she's spending her time post-White House at the spa, stewing with jealously over her successor, Jill Biden.
"She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio," a source familiar with Melania's schedule told the outlet. "Rinse and repeat. Every day." And, apparently, in between massages and manicures, Melania is seething over the positive media treatment of Dr. Biden.
As CNN notes, in her four years as FLOTUS, Melania never did an interview with a national publication. By comparison, Jill appeared on the cover of People, was featured in Parents magazine, and has held at least seven speaking engagements all in the span of weeks since becoming First Lady. "Melania intentionally didn't do press as a defense mechanism," said one of Trump's senior advisers, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. "She and I would always discuss this reasoning and that's why everything was choreographed or emailed, or be 'approved' quotes or statements that I would often write."
However, Melania is not blaming herself, but rather her former team for the lack of coverage. "She thinks she could have participated in more media opportunities and policy events had her staff been more accommodating to her needs." Another source pushed back on this claim, citing: "Everyone knows Melania Trump does what she wants when she wants, and not one staffer on her team could have done anything to change that."
How does the saying go — "let go of the past and live in the present?" Perhaps that's something Melania can work on during her twice-daily spa trips, and the opening of her new "Office of Melania Trump."