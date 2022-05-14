Melania Trump Shaded Jill Biden's Vogue Cover in Her First Post-White House Interview

Melania Trump is seemingly still hung up on the fact that Vogue didn't put her on the cover when she was the First Lady. In her first interview since leaving the White House with Fox News, Melania slammed editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for being politically "biased," and in the same breath, shaded Jill Biden's participation in the magazine's latest issue.

As noted by Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth, five months into the Biden administration both FLOTUS Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have already been featured in the magazine, but Trump was not during the four years her husband was in office. Hegseth also pointed out that Michelle Obama was on the cover three times, and that Hillary Clinton was also bestowed the honor.

When asked about the apparent snub, Melania responded, "They're biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue."

Melania, however, did make the cover of Vogue in 2005 in her $200,000 wedding dress following her marriage to Donald Trump. And she was asked twice to be photographed for the magazine before and after Trump's inauguration, but she refused since they wouldn't guarantee her a cover.