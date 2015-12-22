11 Times Birthday Girl Meghan Trainor Showed Off Her Silly Side

Happy birthday today to Meghan Trainor, the now-22-year-singer who came to prominence after releasing her oh-so-catchy tune, "All About that Bass." Since then, she's kept us singing along with the release of more hit singles, including "Lips Are Movin'," "Dear Future Husband," and "Like I'm Gonna Lose You."

Those who've followed Trainor's career know she's one-of-a-kind in the music industry. Not only has she openly gone against Hollywood's body image pressures with songs such as "All About that Bass" (in which she sings about not being a size 2) but she's also stayed true to her silly side—even when in the spotlight and under pressure.

On Instagram, the songstress frequently posts photos of herself and her friends clowning around. Moral of the story? She's a total girl's girl and that's why we love her. And so, today we raise a toast to Trainor in honor of her stay-true-to-you attitude and sing-right-along lyrics. See her silliest Instagram moments in celebration of her special day. Happy birthday, Meghan!

