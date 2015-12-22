11 Times Birthday Girl Meghan Trainor Showed Off Her Silly Side

Anna Hecht
Dec 22, 2015

Happy birthday today to Meghan Trainor, the now-22-year-singer who came to prominence after releasing her oh-so-catchy tune, "All About that Bass." Since then, she's kept us singing along with the release of more hit singles, including "Lips Are Movin'," "Dear Future Husband," and "Like I'm Gonna Lose You."

Those who've followed Trainor's career know she's one-of-a-kind in the music industry. Not only has she openly gone against Hollywood's body image pressures with songs such as "All About that Bass" (in which she sings about not being a size 2) but she's also stayed true to her silly side—even when in the spotlight and under pressure.

On Instagram, the songstress frequently posts photos of herself and her friends clowning around. Moral of the story? She's a total girl's girl and that's why we love her. And so, today we raise a toast to Trainor in honor of her stay-true-to-you attitude and sing-right-along lyrics. See her silliest Instagram moments in celebration of her special day. Happy birthday, Meghan!

Pizza's Served!

When we say Meghan is a total real girl, this is what we're talking about. Pizza time! 

Snapping the Perfect Selfie

Beanies? Check. On-point selfie expression? Check.

Time to Suit Up!

We may never be able to listen to Alanis Morissette's "Ironic" in the same way again.

Happy Holidays!

The oh-so-funny songstress captioned this Instagram pic, saying "Happy thanksgiving everyone! I'm thankful for my friends, family and my fans. Love you all! #digin #missingmynantucketfamily" 

Palling Around

Trainor would wear the light-up sweater ... which is precisely why we love her. 

Hangin' with Dad

Trainor captioned the photo, saying "Can't do the carpets without him.. @garytrainor thanks for being there for me dad." So sweet.

Mood

Trainor captioned this photo as "mood." And, honestly, we feel the same.

#TBT with Dad

Clearly, the singer was silly from day one. 

Hanging with Friends

Chillin' with Charlie Puth. What else?

Clownin' Around with Sam Smith

You really can't beat selfie time with Sam Smith. Time to snap 'em!

Posing Red-Carpet Style

Never a dull moment with this birthday girl! Congrats, Meghan! 

