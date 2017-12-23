whitelogo
Meghan Trainor
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
How-To
Video
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Celebrity
Meghan Trainor
Videos
Meghan Trainor Is Engaged!
Dec 23, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Meghan Trainor’s BF Learned Sign Language for Her Post-Vocal Surgery
Apr 07, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
The Top 10 Most-Streamed Female Artists on Amazon Aren’t Who You Think
Mar 08, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Kids Choice Awards
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nominations Are Here
Feb 02, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
36 Celebrities in Their Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Dec 23, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Daya and Charlie Puth Team Up to Announce the Jingle Ball 2016 Line-Up
Oct 11, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Chloë Grace Moretz Shows Off Her Toned Gams in a High-Slit LBD
Aug 24, 2016 @ 11:00 am
TV Shows
Watch Meghan Trainor Deliver an Epic Performance of "I Want It That Way" with the Backstreet Boys
Jul 08, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas Star in "Safe for Work" Version of Kanye's "Famous" Music Video
Jul 07, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Music
Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and More Record Moving Song “Hands” for Orlando Victims
Jul 06, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
How Stars Are Celebrating the Fourth of July
Jul 03, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Star Couples
Chloë Grace Moretz Rocks Red Leggings for Night Out with Brooklyn Beckham and Meghan Trainor
Jul 01, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Music
New Backstreet Boys Music Coming in August
Jun 28, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Parker Posey and Chloë Grace Moretz Bring the Star Power to Coach's Annual Party on the High Line
Jun 23, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Music
The Top 15 Contenders for Song of the Summer, According to Pandora
Jun 09, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Billboard Music Awards
The Hottest Looks from the 2016
Billboard
Music Awards
May 22, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Star Couples
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Take a Trip to Disneyland
May 19, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Watch Meghan Trainor's Updated “Me Too” Music Video
May 11, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Meghan Trainor Bursts Into Tears as Ellen DeGeneres Presents Her with the Best Gift Ever
Apr 20, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Awards & Events
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2016 Best of the Red Carpet
Apr 03, 2016 @ 7:15 pm
Videos
Meghan Trainor's New Music Video for "No" Shows the Pop Star in a Whole New Light
Mar 21, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Meghan Trainor Flaunts Her Dance Floor-Ready Style in the Latest Skechers Campaign
Mar 18, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Jason Derulo Will Host This Year's iHeartRadio Music Awards
Mar 17, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
