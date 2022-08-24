Serena Williams Shared the Cutest Photo With Daughter Olympia and Friend Meghan Markle

Name a more iconic trio.

Published on August 24, 2022
Serena Williams, Meghan Markle, Olympia Ohanian Black-and-White Photo
Photo: Serena Williams/Instagram

Meghan Markle practically broke the internet yesterday by dropping the premiere episode of her Spotify and Archewell Audio podcast Archetypes, which featured her good friend and tennis star Serena Williams. The two discussed the challenges that come along with being a successful woman and a working mom. After the show aired, Williams posted the sweetest photo to Instagram to promote the podcast.

In the black-and-white snap, Williams held her daughter Olympia Ohanian, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, and Markle took her place next to the mother-daughter duo. The duchess posed with her hand in her pocket as a jacket rested on her shoulders.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!" Williams wrote alongside the image. "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious ❤️"

During the episode, the athlete who will soon be "evolving away from tennis," recalled a difficult time when Olympia broke her wrist the night before the French Open. "I somehow managed to win, but I was so emotionally spent and just like so emotionally drained that it was crazy," she explained. "And then like every night after that, I just was with her the whole time. I just took a lot on. But moms do a lot. Like I look at my mom, I don't know how she had five kids."

The longtime pals met back in 2010 at the Super Bowl and have since supported each other in their careers and personal lives. Williams and her husband even attended Meghan and Prince Harry's 2018 nuptials across the pond.

