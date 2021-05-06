How the Royal Family Wished Archie a Happy Birthday
He just turned 2.
Happy birthday Archie! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their son Archie's second birthday today, and the royal family joined in the celebration by posting to Instagram.
"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈" they wrote, alongside the photo of Harry and Meghan introducing Archie when he was first born.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also posted from their Instagram account. "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂 " They wrote, alongside a family portrait with Harry, Meghan, and Archie positioned at the center.
These birthday wishes come after the Duke and Duchess's bombshell interview with Oprah, where they made claims against members of the royal family and the firm, which included the denial of security and title for Archie, as well as a comment made over concern of his skin color.
According to biographer and royal expert Omid Scobie, Meghan could have misinterpreted the reasoning behind his lack of title. The royal protocol was set by King George V that only royal children in the direct line of succession, meaning Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren and the eldest grandchild of Prince Charles, would receive a title.
"If we are only going by what Meghan said to Oprah and what the palace have said so far about the situation with Archie, perhaps one can assume that Meghan was wrong in her interpretation of it," Scobie said during an interview for the new documentary, Harry and Meghan: Recollections May Vary.
During the interview with Oprah, Meghan said she only desired him to have a title so that he would receive the security that came along with it.
"If it meant he was going to be safe, of course," she said regarding their desire for Archie to be a prince. "All the grandeur around this stuff is an attachment I don't have…the most important title I will ever have is mom."