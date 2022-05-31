Lilibet Could Be Celebrating Her First Birthday With the Queen

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will leave their idyllic seaside California home and head back across the pond to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. According to People, there's another reason to celebrate the quick trip: Queen Elizabeth will have the chance to meet Lilibet, who will also be celebrating her first birthday. The magazine adds that the meeting will be "especially poignant," since Lili is named after her great-grandmother, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet.

The Sussexes could stay at their former U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, which happens to be a half-mile from the queen's home at Windsor Castle. While there hasn't been any official confirmation that Harry and Meghan will be meeting with the queen (how could they not?), Elizabeth did clear her schedule on Saturday, declining an invitation to the Epsom Derby. Prince William and Kate Middleton won't be in town, however. They're scheduled to be in Wales this weekend at a concert in Cardiff, which is another scheduled event for the Jubilee.

Lili's older brother, Archie, met the queen and Prince Philip just a few days after he was born. That meeting, which included a history-making photo, also included Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Previous reports stated that while Harry and Meghan will be in England for the Platinum Jubilee festivities, they won't be on the balcony during the Trooping of the Colour, which is reserved only for working royals. They are, however, expected to be at the service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday. Last April, Harry and Meghan made a quick stop at the palace to see the queen before they hosted the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. That meeting, like the maybe-happeing, maybe-not happening meeting with the queen this Saturday, was not on any publicly released schedules, either.