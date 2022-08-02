Prince Harry Reportedly Told Prince William That "Kate Could Be Friendlier to Meghan"

The royal family is bracing itself for a slew of attention (even more than on any given day, it seems) with the publication of a new tell-all that purports to give readers a look inside the relationship between the big four. Obviously, the main players these days when it comes to the British Monarchy are Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and the Sussexes: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors claims that at one time, Harry actually approached his brother and told him that he could be nicer to Meghan — and that all he really wanted was for her to be as "appreciated" as their late mother, Princess Diana.

In an excerpt of the book previewed by The Mirror, Bower, a royal expert, claims that as Harry and Meghan prepped to head to New Zealand on an official royal tour back in 2018, Harry told William that Kate should be "friendlier to his wife."

"Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her [Meghan] sufficient support, respect, or friendship," Bower wrote. "Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother [Princess Diana]."

"William's reply was not sympathetic," Bower finished.

Things appeared to grow tense after that moment, Bower explains. By late 2018, there was a clear rift, but the brothers kept it to themselves. Bower notes that "beyond the palaces, few were aware of the split between the brothers."

And while things were undoubtedly tense between the brothers, things weren't exactly cordial with Meghan and Kate, either. Of course, royal fans will remember the conflicting story about who made who cry at Meghan's wedding.

Andrew Morton, explained in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess that Kate, who was pregnant right before Meghan's wedding, didn't have "much energy" for bonding and sisterhood as she was dealing with a difficult pregnancy. The wedding was just a month after she gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23, 2018. During her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan explained that things have gotten better and that since the incident, she has forgiven Kate, saying that she's a "good person."