Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen For the First Time Since They Stepped Away From the Royal Family

For the first time since March 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid farewell to their lives as senior royals, the two of them had a joint visit with Queen Elizabeth before jetting to the Netherlands. People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time with the queen at Windsor Castle en route to the fifth Invictus Games at The Hague.

Though it is the first time that the two have met with the queen since they decamped to California, Harry has made solo visits to the U.K. Back in April 2021, he returned home for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. Later that summer, he unveiled a statue of Princess Diana alongside his older brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Black Coat One World Observatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage