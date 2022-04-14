Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen For the First Time Since They Stepped Away From the Royal Family
For the first time since March 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid farewell to their lives as senior royals, the two of them had a joint visit with Queen Elizabeth before jetting to the Netherlands. People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time with the queen at Windsor Castle en route to the fifth Invictus Games at The Hague.
Though it is the first time that the two have met with the queen since they decamped to California, Harry has made solo visits to the U.K. Back in April 2021, he returned home for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. Later that summer, he unveiled a statue of Princess Diana alongside his older brother, Prince William.
Earlier this week, the royal family confirmed that Meghan and Harry would both be in attendance at the 2020 Invictus Games, which have been delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games do have a special meaning for Sussexes. Not only did Harry serve in the military, the 2017 games, which were held in Toronto, marked the duo's first official appearance together. Meghan also attended the 2018 games in Sydney, just after she and Harry announced that they were expecting their first son, Archie.