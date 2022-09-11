Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance Alongside William and Kate at Windsor Castle

On Saturday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton put their differences aside as the one-time Fab Four greeted mourners outside of Windsor Castle in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Dressed in all-black, a somber Meghan and Harry joined the new Prince and Princess of Wales to talk with members of the crowd and collect flowers and other memorial items gifted in honor of the 96-year-old monarch. Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan also took a moment to read the tributes the public left outside the gates together.

Getty

The joint appearance was reportedly an unexpected one. According to a source, even security was not prepared for both couples's attendance.

Kensington Palace revealed that William was the one who decided to extend the invitation for the walkabout to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, explaining that the royal thought it would be "an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family." A palace source added, "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

The Sussexes are expected to remain in the U.K. as the country continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth ahead of her funeral on September 19.