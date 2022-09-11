Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance Alongside William and Kate at Windsor Castle

The foursome put on a united front amid the Queen's death.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 11, 2022 @ 10:52AM
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton
Photo: Getty

On Saturday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton put their differences aside as the one-time Fab Four greeted mourners outside of Windsor Castle in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Dressed in all-black, a somber Meghan and Harry joined the new Prince and Princess of Wales to talk with members of the crowd and collect flowers and other memorial items gifted in honor of the 96-year-old monarch. Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan also took a moment to read the tributes the public left outside the gates together.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton
Getty

The joint appearance was reportedly an unexpected one. According to a source, even security was not prepared for both couples's attendance.

Kensington Palace revealed that William was the one who decided to extend the invitation for the walkabout to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, explaining that the royal thought it would be "an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family." A palace source added, "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

The Sussexes are expected to remain in the U.K. as the country continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth ahead of her funeral on September 19.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth green hat
The Royal Family Reacts to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Philip
The Royal Family Reacts to Prince Philip's Death
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away at 96
Queen Elizabeth Smiling Green Hat and Outfit 90th Birthday
Celebrities and World Leaders Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry Plan to Spend the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death With Their Families
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Got Into a "Monumental Argument" With the Royal Family Over a Public Appearance
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service
Royal Sources Say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Intentionally "Low Key" at the Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Black Coat One World Observatory
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen For the First Time Since They Stepped Away From the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Suits 2021 New York City Trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Lilibet Could Be Celebrating Her First Birthday With the Queen
Kate Middleton and Prince William Manchester Memorial
Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Home Isn't Big Enough for Their Live-In Nanny
The Princess
'The Princess' Finds So Many Parallels Between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blue Dress Nuku'alofa, Tonga
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Likely Return to Frogmore Cottage for the Platinum Jubilee
kate middleton thanksgiving service
Kate Middleton Dressed Like Human Sunshine in a Pastel Yellow Dress and Matching Fascinator
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Prince Harry Shared What He and the Queen Talked About During That Surprise Visit
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton Matched Her Polka-Dotted Gown to a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator