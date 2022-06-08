Royal Sources Say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Intentionally "Low Key" at the Platinum Jubilee

Many people already knew that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be keeping a low profile at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, but even the most die-hard fans of the royal family didn't expect to see so little of the Sussexes during the festivities. According to sources close to Meghan and Harry, that was by design. The Sussexes aren't working royals anymore and because of that distinction from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan kept a low profile.