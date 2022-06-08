Royal Sources Say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Intentionally "Low Key" at the Platinum Jubilee
Many people already knew that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be keeping a low profile at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, but even the most die-hard fans of the royal family didn't expect to see so little of the Sussexes during the festivities. According to sources close to Meghan and Harry, that was by design. The Sussexes aren't working royals anymore and because of that distinction from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan kept a low profile.
"They aren't part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that's a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn't quite accepted that yet," a source told People. "Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home."
But the weekend was about the queen, after all, and the source noted that Harry and Meghan did take some time to see her (maybe more than once) and introduce her to her granddaughter, Lilibet.
"They were really here to see the queen, and they did," the source finished.
Harry and Meghan did not stand alongside the Cambridges and Prince Charles at the Trouping of the Color ceremony. Instead, they watched the parade from the Major General's Office with other members of the extended royal family. The Sussexes also attended the service of thanksgiving on Friday. And because Kate and William had to work in Wales, they missed out on Lilibet Diana's first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.