Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Is Reportedly an "At-Home" Docuseries
Ever since news broke of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's partnership with streaming giant Netflix, royal fans have been wondering exactly what shows the Sussexes would be producing. First, there was Meghan's animated series, Pearl. That got canceled before it even got off the ground, but Page Six notes that viewers can expect an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" show as one of the offerings.
"The timing is still being discussed," a producer said. "Things are up in the air."
The streamer wanted to time the show to come out with the release of Harry's highly anticipated memoir, but the Sussexes reportedly want the show to bow in 2023.
In addition to the rumored reality show, Meghan and Harry have Heart of Invictus, a documentary about the Invictus Games. Netflix crews followed the couple during their trip to the Netherlands this year for the games, but Page Six adds that the two "have also been shadowed for another project that will be much juicier."
"The cameras have been allowed behind the scenes at their home in Montecito, Calif., and joined the Sussexes on their trip to NYC last September," the paper adds. Netflix hasn't offered any official news on the Sussexes' projects, but insiders say that the struggling media giant will be getting its money's worth when it comes to conent from the former senior royals.
"I think it's fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh," a "highly placed Hollywood insider" said to Page Six.