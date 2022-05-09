Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Likely Return to Frogmore Cottage for the Platinum Jubilee

Preparations are currently underway for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they will, in fact, be attending the royal festivities across the pond and will be bringing their two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Now sources are saying that the Sussexes will most likely be staying in their old stomping grounds: Frogmore Cottage.

According to The Sun, the duke and duchess will stay at their old home, and "heightened security measures" are already being put into place. Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, are currently living in the residence but will probably open up the guest rooms to the former occupants.

The current SoCal residents will likely find themselves in close proximity to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Cambridges are looking to move into Adelaide Cottage — another home close to Frogmore — by the summer. A source recently told Daily Mail that Eugenie and Jack were hoping to swipe that estate for their family but given Prince William's direct line to the throne, "there is no doubt" that he and his family will be given the first chance to snag the coveted spot.

It seems Prince William is also a bit "wary" of the Sussex's RSVP to the event. A "well-placed source" told The Sun that palace aides and William think the visit is a "stunt" for filming content for Netflix, given the former royals' major deal with the streaming platform. "While the family are delighted Harry and Meghan are coming, there is a real fear of tension, especially over any Netflix crew," the source said. "There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the UK and tries to exploit their opportunities. The worry is they will push it and try to gain access to areas of Jubilee celebration events where they can film Harry and Meghan and their children. Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can't go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems — and at the very least cause a major distraction."