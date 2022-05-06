Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they will be in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer — and they're bringing their two children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana along, as well.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement obtained by People. This will mark Lili's first trip to the U.K., and she may even celebrate her first birthday on June 4 during the visit.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently paid a visit to Her Royal Majesty, will be in town for the festivities, they won't be viewing the Trouping the Colour ceremony from the balcony, like the other members of the royal family. The queen recently announced that only working members will attend the annual public birthday celebration from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said, according to People. Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will all be present, as well as Queen Elizabeth's cousins, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra.