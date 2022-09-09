Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Will Now Have Royal Titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids are officially getting new titles following Queen Elizabeth II's passing. After infamously being snubbed out of royal titles, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor will be formally known as Prince and Princess.

According to E! News, now that the kids' direct grandfather King Charles III is seated on the throne and their own father has moved up in succession, they are able to take on the titles. The rule dates all the way back to King George V in 1917, who established that only "children of the sovereign's sons" (grandchildren descended from males) are entitled to royal titles.

Prince William and (now) Princess Kate Middleton's children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — have always inherited the titles of Prince and Princess for multiple reasons. Prince George would have always had a title reserved for him as he is the eldest son of Charles's eldest son William. But in 2012, Queen Elizabeth changed that rule so that the rest of William's children could also receive titles.

There's no guarantee that Archie and Lili will actually use the new titles. In fact, Harry and Meghan once declined to give Archie the title of Earl of Dumbarton. Back in 2021, the Sussexes sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and revealed that the royal family didn't necessarily want Archie to have a title.

"They were saying they didn't want him to be a prince," she said before adding that "he wasn't going to receive security" because of his lack of title. Markle also stated that they would implement a title if it meant security for Archie. "If it meant he was going to be safe, then, of course."

The duke and duchess also revealed that someone in the family was allegedly worried about the color of Archie's skin. "In those months when I was pregnant there were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," said Markle.