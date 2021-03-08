Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shared a Rare Photo and Video of Baby Archie in Santa Barbara
Archie will turn two in May.
UPDATE 3/8/2021 at 1:30 p.m.: The Sussexes shared another rare family photo via their friend Misan Harriman. "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H," the tweet read. The photo showed Meghan holding Archie as Harry stands behind both of them.
Previously:
Among all of the tea being spilled in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah on Sunday night, the couple shared a rare video of their one-year-old son Archie.
In the sweet black and white video, Archie can be seen running around the beach back and forth between his mom and dad. He's wearing an adorable sweater with elbow patches.
This is one of the only appearances we've seen of Archie over the years and now we know why. In the interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry went into detail about the lack of protection they felt. According to the couple, Archie was not given a formal title and therefore "he wasn't going to receive security."
"In those months when I was pregnant," Markle said while talking about why she felt nervous showing Archie after he was born, "there were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born." Markle did not elaborate on who said this because it would be "damaging."