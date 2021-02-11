Meghan Markle Won Her Privacy Case Against The Mail on Sunday
The publication shared excerpts from letters between her and father, Thomas Markle, in 2019.
Finally, some good news for one of the most consistently maligned women in the public eye.
On Thursday morning it was announced that Meghan Markle had won the privacy lawsuit she brought against Associated Newspapers Ltd. (the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline's publisher).
The Duchess of Sussex had sought damages for the breach of privacy that resulted in the outlet printing excerpts from private correspondence between her and her father, Thomas Markle Sr., in five articles published in Feb. 2019.
Judge Mark Warby ruled in Markle's favor, declaring that she "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private," and that the articles "interfered with that reasonable expectation."
That said, Markle's not completely out of the woods. Issues pertaining to the letter's copyright will still reportedly need to be settled in court.
Previously, Markle stated that she would donate any monetary earnings from the case to an anti-bullying charity.