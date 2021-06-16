Here's Why Meghan Markle Will Not Be Attending the Princess Diana Statue Unveiling
The unveiling is set to take place July 1 on Kensington Palace grounds.
Despite claims that Meghan Markle would be in attendance at the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace, it has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex will not be accompanying her husband Prince Harry.
After a source told Radar Online that Markle will be by Harry's side the next time he sees his family in person, Daily Telegraph's Royal Correspondent Victoria Ward has set the record straight. The reporter tweeted that Markle will not be flying to London for the unveiling on July 1 for, well, pretty obvious reasons.
"The Duchess of Sussex will not fly to the UK join Harry for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, sources confirm, after a US website claimed she would join him," the tweet read. "She's just had a baby, they point out."
Radar Online initially reported that Markle would be by Harry's side for the occasion due to the difficulty of being alone with his family at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April. The publication wrote that a source claimed, "Meghan knows how hard it was to attend his grandfather's funeral alone and doesn't want that to happen again. Harry was given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives, with several refusing to talk to him or even make eye contact. Since the funeral things have got worse, not better, so you can only imagine how he will be treated at the big event on July 1."
But considering that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana was just born earlier this month on June 4, it seems perfectly understandable that she wouldn't be able to attend.
Prince Harry and Prince William will reunite at the statue's unveiling on what would have been their late mother's 60th birthday. The statue will be placed in Princess Di's favorite spot on Kensington Palace grounds: the Sunken Gardens.