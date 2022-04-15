Meghan Markle Wore a White Double-Breasted Blazer With Nothing Underneath

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just returned to Europe for the first time in two years — and the Duchess of Sussex's latest outfit proves that she really knows how to make an entrance.

On Friday, the couple arrived in The Hague, Netherlands to attend a welcome reception for the Invictus Games. Meghan stunned in all white for the occasion, wearing a double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. Meghan skipped an undershirt when crafting her ensemble, which let a gold necklace take center stage, and accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a cream handbag, and white stiletto heels. Her dark brown hair was parted down the middle and styled in subtle waves.

The couple's stint in the Netherlands wasn't their only stop on their trip East: Meghan and Harry visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K. earlier this week for the first time since stepping down as senior royals in March 2020. Although it's been a while since the couple last made a joint appearance overseas, the Invictus Games holds a special meaning for them both. Not only did Harry help create the event back in 2014, but the 2017 games marked Meghan and Harry's first-ever public appearance as a couple.

The couple's visit comes shortly after news broke that the former royals may eventually rejoin the royal family part-time . On a March appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast , Tom Quinn, who wrote Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, shared that Meghan and Harry could potentially return once Prince Charles ascends the throne.

"Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die — in other words, Elizabeth — they may well be able when Charles is King, be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be," Quinn said. "So that they would be six months [being] working royals and six months in the States or wherever doing their own thing."