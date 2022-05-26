Meghan Markle Visited Uvalde to "Express Her Condolences as a Mother"
Just days after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, made headlines around the world, Meghan Markle paid a visit to Robb Elementary School, where she left white flowers at a makeshift memorial for the 21 lives lost in the shooting. According to USA Today, a spokesperson for Markle explained that "it was important for Meghan, as a mother herself, to make the trip and extend her condolences and support to the Texas community during this difficult time."
BuzzFeed News adds that volunteers at Herby Ham Activity Center shared that Markle "donated food at a community center hosting a blood drive" before she visited the memorial. Her donation included "large crates" full of sandwiches, beverages, and desserts for people donating blood.
Another representative told BuzzFeed News that the Meghan traveled to Uvalde "in a personal capacity as a mother" in a way to offer "her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief." Today and the Los Angeles Times recieved similar statements.
"She was just really sweet," volunteer Georjean Burnell said to BuzzFeed News. "She just kind of walked in with her [security] crew and started putting ice waters in the bucket with us and laying out chips for the people who were needing snacks before and after donating. It's funny, we didn't even know it was her until after she left and now we're so sad. I mean, to be honest, we thought she was our neighbor."
At the memorial, which was a collection of wooden crosses with blue hearts and fish motifs set around a pond, Meghan paid her respects, her face obscured by a baseball cap as she left flowers.
Back in 2019, Meghan and Prince Harry paid tribute to the victims of the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques. At the time, they visited the New Zealand House in London and signed the Book of Condolences on behalf of the members of the royal family.