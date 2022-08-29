Meghan Markle's Internet-Breaking Cover Shoot Features a Fall 2022 Trend That's About to Be Everywhere

Meghan Markle is set to break the internet again with a new cover shoot where she's looking as radiant and regal as ever. That slicked-back updo had me searching for "best pomade to buy for a snatched bun," and that refined turtleneck tank top she's wearing? Well, you can best believe I've already added the fall staple to my online shopping cart because "I need it" is an understatement.

The duchess' powerful interview with The Cut is all about taking back her voice. She also hints at some exciting returns — ahem, getting back on Instagram and possibly bringing back her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was shut down when she joined the royal family. It's fitting that the impactful interview is accompanied by powerful images of Markle in equally empowering clothing: An all-white pantsuit and a gorgeous Tory Burch dress, complete with a voluminous tulle skirt and a turtleneck bodice that will inspire you to add something similar — like a turtleneck tank top — to your lineup.

A turtleneck tank top is not only an easy way to elevate your look" thanks to its refined, more formal-leaning appearance, but it's also a brilliant transitional piece for those chilly fall mornings that turn into warm afternoons. (We've all been there!)

The top, which is essentially a sleeveless turtleneck, provides sufficient coverage and, depending on its material, warmth as well. The style comes in every fabric imaginable, from a lightweight cotton to a cozy wool, so just make sure to choose with the season and your particular dressing needs in mind. What's more, the easy-to-wear staple layers well under everything from blazers to leather jackets, which means you can carry it from end-of-summer into late fall with ease. It's truly a multifaceted basic that's underrated, but certain to blow up in the coming weeks. Mark our words.

Ready to get a head start on the fall trend? Shop some more sleek and timeless turtleneck tanks that channel Markle's cover shoot look, below.

