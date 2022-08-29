Meghan Markle's Internet-Breaking Cover Shoot Features a Fall 2022 Trend That's About to Be Everywhere

The transitional fall staple is ideal for in-between weather.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity.
Published on August 29, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Meghan Markle The Cut
Photo: Campbell Addy for The Cut

Meghan Markle is set to break the internet again with a new cover shoot where she's looking as radiant and regal as ever. That slicked-back updo had me searching for "best pomade to buy for a snatched bun," and that refined turtleneck tank top she's wearing? Well, you can best believe I've already added the fall staple to my online shopping cart because "I need it" is an understatement.

The duchess' powerful interview with The Cut is all about taking back her voice. She also hints at some exciting returns — ahem, getting back on Instagram and possibly bringing back her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was shut down when she joined the royal family. It's fitting that the impactful interview is accompanied by powerful images of Markle in equally empowering clothing: An all-white pantsuit and a gorgeous Tory Burch dress, complete with a voluminous tulle skirt and a turtleneck bodice that will inspire you to add something similar — like a turtleneck tank top — to your lineup.

Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $84; spanx.com

Halogen Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $25; nordstrom.com

The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

A turtleneck tank top is not only an easy way to elevate your look" thanks to its refined, more formal-leaning appearance, but it's also a brilliant transitional piece for those chilly fall mornings that turn into warm afternoons. (We've all been there!)

The top, which is essentially a sleeveless turtleneck, provides sufficient coverage and, depending on its material, warmth as well. The style comes in every fabric imaginable, from a lightweight cotton to a cozy wool, so just make sure to choose with the season and your particular dressing needs in mind. What's more, the easy-to-wear staple layers well under everything from blazers to leather jackets, which means you can carry it from end-of-summer into late fall with ease. It's truly a multifaceted basic that's underrated, but certain to blow up in the coming weeks. Mark our words.

Ready to get a head start on the fall trend? Shop some more sleek and timeless turtleneck tanks that channel Markle's cover shoot look, below.

Free People Autumn Angst Top

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $48; freepeople.com

Reiss Edna Sleeveless Wool Turtleneck

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Verdusa Turtleneck Tank Top

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $21; amazon.com

Anne Klein Sleeveless Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Nasperee Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck Tank Top

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Free People Xena Tank Top

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $48; freepeople.com

Boss Enani Sleeveless Turtleneck Top

Meghan Markle The Cut Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

