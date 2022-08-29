Meghan Markle Is Finally Using Her Voice Again

Meghan Markle was silent (and silenced) for quite a long time, but the reformed royal is getting to use her voice again. In a new interview with The Cut, Markle discussed her new life in Montecito and getting back to her own personal ventures. She even teased starting up her Instagram again.

"I'm getting back … on Instagram," she told the publication for their fall issue, though later on in the interview, she expressed hesitation. During her time as a royal, she had relinquished all control over social media. Her personal Instagram and lifestyle blog, The Tig, were demolished, and she joined her husband Prince Harry and in-laws Kate Middleton and Prince William on the @KensingtonRoyal account. But she essentially had zero control over it.

"There's literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota [the U.K. media pool]," she explained. The media would end up posting the photos before the royal even had the chance to post on the account, which didn't feel right to Markle, considering they were the same tabloids who had dragged her and her children.

"Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?" she questioned. "You tell me how that makes sense and then I'll play that game."

Of course, the duchess dropped the premiere episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week — another avenue for Markle to use her influential voice. The show will feature many of her famous friends and discuss the difficulties and stereotypes women are faced with. The inaugural guest was her good pal Serena Williams.

Even though Meghan is technically a retired royal, she knows people still see her as a princess. She's cognizant of that and wants to be a role model for little girls to show them that they can lead the life they want — but not because they married into a position of power. "I just look at all of them and think, You have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you've ever read. I don't mean that in terms of 'You could marry a prince one day.' I mean you can find love. You can find happiness. You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again."