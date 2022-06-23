Meghan Markle Sent Coffee and Snacks to Moms Campaigning for Safe Gun Laws

Weeks after volunteering undercover in Uvalde to "express her condolences as a mother" following the horrific Texas school shooting, Meghan Markle showed her support for those campaigning for safer gun legislation. On Wednesday, Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action shared via Twitter that the Duchess of Sussex had sent food, drinks, and a sweet note to thank volunteers for their efforts and keep them fueled.

"@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note — and snacks! — from the Duchess of Sussex today," Watts shared on Twitter, adding in the thread, "Lots of questions about the snacks! Donuts, bagels w/the works, coffee, cookies, etc … Delicious and appreciated."

Watts also included a photo of Meghan's note in the tweet, which read, "Good afternoon ladies! To each of you and your fearless leader, Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe."

Meghan continued, "Please know that while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energized in knowing that the work you're doing is vital and so deeply appreciated. As a mom, as a friend, thank you so much!"

A mother of 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet, Meghan has long been vocal about supporting causes aimed to help fellow moms. Earlier this year, the duchess released a statement highlighting the growing child care crisis in the United States while calling on businesses to take responsibility.

"Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much," Meghan said in the statement. "This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty … Today, we're sending a message that childcare isn't just a community imperative — it's a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families."