Meghan Markle Reportedly Couldn't Respond to Any Royal Rumors
Even if they were totally false.
If you've become used to seeing "no comment" from Buckingham Palace when things like major news breaks about a royal, it's by design. But just because it's how things work doesn't mean that everyone likes it. According to a new report, former senior royal Meghan Markle took issue with the approach, since so many of the things that were printed about her were false and she felt "unprotected" during her time at the palace.
"The go-to position [at the palace] was 'no comment' or to ignore stories, and people actively prevented her from responding to stuff that we knew to be untrue," a source told People. "That is what she is taking issue with."
"The palace teams are faced with the difficulty that when things go wrong — particularly on private life matters — quite often any action taken with the media makes it worse," the source continued. "It's not that the royal household doesn't want to help — more that they don't want to make it worse by giving a gossipy story more oxygen."
Meghan opened up about it in the past. When she toured South Africa with Prince Harry, she said that there was more going on behind the scenes that what many people realized.
"And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. So if you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it’s um [...] Yeah, well, I guess, and also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm OK," she said in a documentary about the trip. "But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."
Those sentiments probably explain why Meghan and Harry are in the midst of a legal battle with British tabloids.
"I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a 'stiff upper lip.' I really tried," Meghan said in the same documentary. Legal documents from the case state that she felt "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health," which left her "unprotected by the institution and prohibited from defending herself."