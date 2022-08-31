Royal Insiders Say the Firm Has "Lost Trust" in Meghan Markle After Her Podcast and Interviews

Meghan is making headlines again and not everyone is happy about it.

Published on August 31, 2022 @ 03:37PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Invictus Games
Photo: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Even though many royal fans are excited to get as much of Meghan Markle as possible — and her recent interview with The Cut and new Archetypes podcast are evidence of that — the royal family isn't quite on board. According to sources close to the Firm, the royals are sweating over what Meghan could possibly say next.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that the "royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle's latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family — claiming a need for privacy — she continues to publicize family matters in public."

The insider also explained that the Firm had a "loss of trust" with Meghan.

"I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," Meghan said, saying that she was "still healing" from her time in England with the royal family.

An additional source told ET that Prince Charles was "saddened" over Meghan's interview, especially when some people misconstrued Meghan's comments and thought she had implied that Prince Harry's relationship with his father had been irreparably damaged.

"The Prince of Wales loves both his sons," the source told ET after Meghan's interview.

In the second episode of her podcast, Meghan explained that before she started dating Harry, nobody considered her to be Black at all. It wasn't until she had to be involved with royal life that she felt what it was like to be treated as Black and not biracial.

"Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted," she told Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed heritage.

