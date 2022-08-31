Celebrity Meghan Markle Royal Insiders Say the Firm Has "Lost Trust" in Meghan Markle After Her Podcast and Interviews Meghan is making headlines again and not everyone is happy about it. By InStyle Editors InStyle Editors Instagram Twitter InStyle's mantra is "Everybody's in," and that means anyone who finds their way to our stories should find themselves reflected in them. We prioritize bringing the right writer to every story and sometimes collaborate as a team to ensure we're including points of view across race, gender expression, body size, skin and hair type, and more. Our editors and writers comprise decades of expertise across the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness spaces in print and digital. We prioritize journalistic integrity, factual accuracy, and also having fun with every story we share. For more about our team, click here. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 @ 03:37PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation Even though many royal fans are excited to get as much of Meghan Markle as possible — and her recent interview with The Cut and new Archetypes podcast are evidence of that — the royal family isn't quite on board. According to sources close to the Firm, the royals are sweating over what Meghan could possibly say next. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that the "royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle's latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family — claiming a need for privacy — she continues to publicize family matters in public." The insider also explained that the Firm had a "loss of trust" with Meghan. Meghan Markle Said She "Started to Sweat" When Mariah Carey Called Out Her "Diva Moments" "I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," Meghan said, saying that she was "still healing" from her time in England with the royal family. An additional source told ET that Prince Charles was "saddened" over Meghan's interview, especially when some people misconstrued Meghan's comments and thought she had implied that Prince Harry's relationship with his father had been irreparably damaged. "The Prince of Wales loves both his sons," the source told ET after Meghan's interview. In the second episode of her podcast, Meghan explained that before she started dating Harry, nobody considered her to be Black at all. It wasn't until she had to be involved with royal life that she felt what it was like to be treated as Black and not biracial. "Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted," she told Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed heritage. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit