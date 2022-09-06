Meghan Markle's Return to Public Speaking Included a Red-Hot Blouse and Matching Trousers

A monochromatic moment is never a bad idea.

Meghan Markle
Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally back in the United Kingdom ahead of a string of philanthropic appearances, and the Duchess's debut outfit certainly made a red-hot statement.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, together, marking the pair's first joint working visit to the country since giving up their royal duties in March 2020. Meghan, who served as a keynote speaker during the event, wore a fiery silky set from sustainable fashion brand Another Tomorrow, comprised of a long-sleeve blouse with a scarf detail at the neck and paired with matching straight-leg trousers.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Getty Images

Coordinating strappy red heels and simple drop earrings completed Markle's look, and she wore her long brown hair slicked into a ponytail with a middle part. Prince Harry also stepped out looking professional as ever for the occasion, sporting a navy suit and tie with a white button-up while supporting his wife.

Although the outing marked the Duchess of Sussex's first public speaking appearance in over two years, Markle has recently found a different way to share her voice through her new podcast, Archetypes. On Tuesday's episode, the former actress got candid about how growing up as an "ugly duckling" led her to become an overachiever when talking to Mindy Kaling about "The Stigma of the Singleton."

"Again, if you're not the pretty one growing up you just, like, 'Oh what can I learn? What can I do? I want the A+," Markle said about her experience as a teenager to which Kaling inquired, "Were you not the pretty one growing up?"

"No. Oh god, no. Ugly duckling," Meghan replied. "Not conventional beauty as in, now maybe that would be seen as beautiful. But massive frizzy curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth. I was the smart one, forever and ever and ever and ever and then just sort of grew up."

The Duchess added, "I grew up in L.A. and I went to Hollywood School House and then I went to Immaculate Heart. But I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in. And so I just became, I was like, 'Okay, well I'll become the president of the multi-culture club and the president of the sophomore class and the president of this and French club,'" she explained. "And by doing that I had meetings at lunchtime. So I didn't have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy."

