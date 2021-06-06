Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Baby Number Two
After breaking the big news back on Valentine's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially welcomed their second child together, People reports.
According to the outlet, the couple's announced their baby girl's arrival in a statement, and revealed her adorable name — Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the announcement read, before adding that she was born on Friday (June 4).
"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," the announcement continued. "She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."
Meghan and Harry named their daughter "after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," while her middle name, Diana, "was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
Earlier this year, Meghan and Hary announced the pregnancy with a black-and-white family photo and an official statement from a spokesperson.
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the statement read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
The date of February 14 had a special significance for Harry and Meghan. It happened to also be the day that Princess Diana announced that she was pregnant with Harry in 1984.