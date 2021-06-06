Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Baby Number Two

According to the outlet, the couple's announced their baby girl's arrival in a statement, and revealed her adorable name — Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the announcement read, before adding that she was born on Friday (June 4).