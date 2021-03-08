Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Said Racism Was a "Large Part" of Why They Left the UK
"Rude and racist are not the same," the duchess said.
Meghan Markle opened up about the racism she experienced in the years she lived in the UK.
In an exclusive clip airing on CBS This Morning of her interview with Oprah, Markle said that she was often told that the harassment was just part of the job. She pointed out, however, that it was not the same for her. "Rude and racist are not the same," she said.
The duchess used the example of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton being called "waity-katie" by the tabloids before Prince William proposed. "That must have been hard for her," she sympathized but it was not the "noise level" she explained.
To that, Prince Harry said that racism was a "large part" of why he and Meghan Markle left. He went on to tell a story about a person at dinner telling him that the "UK is bigoted." He said he disagreed but "if the source of information is completely corrupt — or racist," it's a problem.