Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting Their Second Child
Baby Archie is going to be a big brother.
Meghan Markle is pregnant, and expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry.
On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are expanding their family. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
Alongside the announcement, a sweet black and white portrait of the couple lounging outside was released in honor of the happy news. In it, Meghan is pictured cradling her stomach while resting her head in Harry's lap. Together, they gaze at each other with big smiles.
The photo reportedly was shot on an iPad by Meghan and Harry's longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman.
Last year, Meghan revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in a moving essay for The New York Times. "It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib," she wrote of the moment she knew she had lost her baby.
She continued, "After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."