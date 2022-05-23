Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared a Rare Public Kiss at a Weekend Polo Tournament

As semi-members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have long been known to challenge the unwritten rules of royal PDA — and their latest public smooch session brought them one step closer to dethroning Kravis as the coziest couple in California.

On Sunday, Meghan cheered for Prince Harry as he played in a Santa Barbara polo tournament with his team, Los Padres. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Meghan was seen wearing a chic black and white ensemble for the occasion, which consisted of a black polka dot tie-front blouse paired with white knee-length, wide-leg trouser shorts. The Duchess of Sussex finished her classic outfit with all-black accessories, including a wide-brimmed hat, oversized sunglasses, pointy-toed heels, and a simple belt. She wore her hair down in elegant loose curls and sported a timeless red lip.