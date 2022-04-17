Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Showed Major PDA at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

During their time in the monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle basically rewrote the rules of royal PDA (hugs! pecks on the lips!) — and now that they've officially stepped back from their duties, the pair's romantic restraint is seemingly nonexistent.

Case in point? On Saturday night, at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, the two were attached at the hip, holding hands on their way to the venue, cuddling close once they took their seats, and sharing a passionate kiss on stage. It all began when Meghan, who wore an off-the-shoulder Khaite bodysuit and a pair of black trousers, introduced the audience to her "incredible husband" and gushed about him in a heartwarming speech.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Invictus Games Opening Ceremony Credit: Getty

"I could not love and respect him more, and I know that all of you feel the same," she said during her introduction. "Because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and ten years of military service, he's the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones Archie and Lili. Please welcome, my incredible husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

That's when Harry climbed up onstage and gave his wife a sweet kiss in front of the entire auditorium - cameras be damned.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Invictus Games Opening Ceremony Credit: Getty