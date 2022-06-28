Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paid a Visit to Oprah's House

After the queen's Platinum Jubilee and a few polo outings, it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back to their old routine — if that routine includes regular visits with Oprah Winfrey, that is. According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to their friend Oprah's house again over the weekend, leading many people to believe that a follow-up to their revealing sit-down interview could be in the works.

Marie Claire adds that since Meghan and Harry live just five minutes away from Winfrey in Montecito, California, these visits could be a more regular occurrence (though it's tough to imagine that anything Meghan and Harry does flies under the radar). On Saturday, they headed to Oprah's house in a black Range Rover along with actress Janina Gavankar, a friend of Meghan's. Additionally, their car was followed by a second black Range Rover that reportedly had the royals' security detail.

Though details of their meeting haven't been shared (and probably won't), royal fans are hoping for another interview with Oprah, who famously sat down with the couple back in 2021. Apart from that explosive interview, Oprah has been close with the royals, even attending their wedding back in 2018. So, as much as anyone would love it if the group was planning something big, it's just as likely that they're all just hanging out over coffee and enjoying all of Oprah's Favorite Things together. Ever since the 2021 interview, however, there have been rumors about a sequel in the works — this is Hollywood (adjacent), after all.