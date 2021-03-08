Oprah Winfrey added one more amazing interview to her résumé. The legendary host managed to snag Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's very first interview since they decamped from the U.K., stepped away from their roles as senior royals, and announced that they were expecting baby no. 2. Preview clips revealed bombshells, like Oprah insisting that the Sussexes "speak their truth" and Markle stating, "If that comes with risk of losing things, I mean ... there is a lot that has been lost already."

And in what seemed like opportune timing, days before the interview was set to air, Buckingham Palace announced that it was launching an investigation into allegations that Meghan was bullying royal staffers.

While reports stated that Meghan was "saddened" by the news, there were even more headline-making revelations during the royal sit-down, like what really happened between Meghan and Kate at the wedding and what Meghan's relationship with the Queen is like.

Meghan said she wasn't aware of the complexities of the royal family.

Markle told Oprah that in her first meeting with the Queen, she wasn't aware of the formalities. "I didn't understand what the job was. What does it mean to be a working royal," she told her. "I grew up in LA where you see celebrities all the time. The Royals, it's not the same. It's a totally different ballgame." she continued.

Meghan and Harry got married three days before the wedding.

"No one knew that," Markle said while sitting in her yard. She and Harry got married with the Archbishop days before the pubic ceremony.

Meghan says she never made Kate Middleton cry.

"The reverse happened," she said. "I don't say that to be disparaging. She was upset about something but she owned it and apologized. " After she was pressed on the issue, Markle told Oprah, "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry."

She went on to explain that Middleton bought her flowers and understood the heightened emotions that were happening during that time.

Meghan said the Queen was "wonderful" to her.

"The Queen has always been wonderful to me. I just really loved being in her company," Markle explained. On their first public outing "she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a necklace."

The Royal family didn't want Archie to have a title.

Markle said that the family didn't want Archie to be a Prince and that "he wasn't going to receive security." She explained this was told to her during the last few months of her pregnancy.

Later, Oprah asked if Archie being called Prince was important. Meghan said that she only cared if it meant that he was protected. She was upset, however, they wanted to change the convention just for Archie. He would be the first "member of color of this family."

There were conversations about how "dark" Archie's skin might be

"In those months when I was pregnant," Markle said while talking about why she felt nervous showing Archie after he was born, "there were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born." Markle did not elaborate on who said this because it would be "damaging."

Meghan said she was suicidal at one point

Meghan said she went to the institution, meaning a senior official of the Royals, to get help after feeling like she "didn't want to be alive" anymore. "I went to the institution and said I needed to get help. I was told I couldn't because it would be bad for the institution. I went to one of the most senior people to get help," she said.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."

Harry said he never blindsided the Queen.

"I never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "When we were in Canada I had several conversations with my grandmother."

Prince Charles stopped taking Harry's calls.

Harry admited that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls before they went public about their exit from the royal family. When Oprah asked him why he replied, "Because I took matters into my own hands." He continued, "I could see where this was headed."

Harry Said There is an "Invisible Contract" with the U.K. Tabloids

"There is a level of control by fear," Harry said in regard to the press in the U.K. "There is what is referred to as 'The Invisible Contract' behind closed doors."

Harry said he was "trapped" in the royal family but didn't know it.

Prince Harry said that despite the way it looked, he felt he had no way out of the life he was born into until he met Meghan.

"I was trapped but didn't know I was trapped," Harry said. "Trapped within the system. My father and my brother, they are trapped."

Princess Diana probably saw this coming.

"Touching back on what my mum would think of this, I think she saw it coming," Harry said. "I can't imagine what it was like for her going through this by herself, at least we have each other."

Prince Charles and Prince Harry have a lot to "work through."

Harry said that while he speaks with the Queen regularly, he and his father Charles still have a lot to work through. When asked about William, he said that they have "been through hell together" and nothing will change that.

The Royals cut Harry and Meghan off financially.