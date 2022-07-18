Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visited New York City for Nelson Mandela Day

And Prince Harry spoke to the United Nations.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 18, 2022
meghan markle and prince harry
Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made a joint public appearance in New York City to share a special address with the United Nations. On Monday, the pair stopped by the U.N. headquarters, arriving hand-in-hand, to give a speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day while sporting bright smiles and matching black ensembles.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a knee-length black, boat-neck dress with elbow-length sleeves and subtle gold details, which she paired with black heels and her newest jewelry addition: A pinky ring that promotes women empowerment. The Duchess of Sussex pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail with a middle part and opted for natural-looking glam to complete the outfit. Keeping with the theme, Prince Harry also wore an all-black look comprised of a classic black suit, white undershirt, and basic necktie.

meghan markle and prince harry
Getty Images

After New York City's Mayor, Eric Adams, first spoke, Harry took a few moments to address Mandela's legacy — which was an honor that Meghan also performed back in 2015 — while touching on the historical figure's former relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Those of us not fortunate to know Mandela well have come to understand the man through his legacy, the letters he wrote alone in his prison cell, the speeches he delivered to his people and those incredible shirts that he sported," Harry began. He then talked about a photo taken of Mandela and his mom from 1997 that's "on [his] wall and in [his] heart every day."

"When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness — cheekiness, even," Harry said. "The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity."

He continued, "[He was] still able to see the goodness in humanity, still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him. Not because he was blind to the ugliness, the injustices of the world — no. He saw them clearly. He had lived them. But because he knew we could overcome them."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton Matched Her Polka-Dotted Gown to a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrated the Fourth of July in Wyoming
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Thanksgiving Service 2022 Platinum Jubilee Dior Coat
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paid a Visit to Oprah's House
Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Briefcase Featured the Sweetest Nod to Archie
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Traded in Her Good Coats and Heels for Sweats During a Rugby Training Session
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Is Proof That Beige Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Kate Got the Ring, but Meghan Got the Watch
Why Kate Got Diana's Ring, but Meghan Got Her Watch
December 14, 2017
Angelina Jolie's Most Pinterest-Worthy Street Style Looks
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Global Citizen Live New York
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Won't Attend Prince Philip's Memorial Service
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Investing in Gender Equity Organizations in Honor of Women's History Month
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wore Matching All-Black Outfits in New York City
Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day
Kate Middleton's Most Festive Green Looks to Delight You on St. Patrick's Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are "Loving" Their Family of Four
The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time
The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time