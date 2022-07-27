Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Got Into a "Monumental Argument" With the Royal Family Over a Public Appearance

At this point, it's common knowledge that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's step back from the royal family in 2020 was anything but easy, but now, even more details of the tumultuous transition are coming to light.

Though the royal family publicly announced it was "entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family" in March 2020, Tom Bower's new biography, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, seems to say otherwise. In the book, Bower describes how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final days as full-time royals played out following their decision to depart.

"​​A monumental argument blew up after Harry was told that he and Meghan could not join the family's procession through Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service," Bower wrote. "Although the order of service listed Harry and Meghan walking behind the Queen, Palace officials had revised their decision. Suspicious about the Sussexes, they decided to publicly humiliate them."

He continued, "Harry was told that having stepped down from royal duties, he and Meghan would sit and wait with the congregation. The prospect of the televised image of their isolation in the Abbey appalled them."

Tom then revealed that although Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly not happy with the Sussexes' decision at the time, they decided to join them in the congregation to avoid further arguments.

"Eventually, to end the dispute, William and Kate agreed they too would wait with Harry and Meghan," Bower shared. "As the members of the royal family filed into the abbey, the frayed relationships could not be concealed. Kate had blanked the Sussexes and William's greeting was cold. Harry looked strained. Meghan's face showed bemusement."